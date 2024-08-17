Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 8.7%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.52 and last traded at $170.29. Approximately 241,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 355,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

