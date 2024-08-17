Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 7,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.