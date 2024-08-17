Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 754 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 616,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,293. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Company Profile



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

