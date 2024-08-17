Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,592 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,627,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

