Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,846. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

