Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $498,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,539,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

