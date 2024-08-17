Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $648,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $276.04. 764,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

