Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $474,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. 1,536,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

