Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $446,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 176,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.