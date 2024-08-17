Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $41,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, hitting $330.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,956. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

