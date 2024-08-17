Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

