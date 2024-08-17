Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,668 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 48,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.84. 671,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,328. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

