Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Porch Group stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

