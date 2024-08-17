Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

