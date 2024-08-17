Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- What does consumer price index measure?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.