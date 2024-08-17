Piper Sandler Trims CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Target Price to $34.00

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. CARGO Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

