Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNBI remained flat at $22.49 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $24.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
