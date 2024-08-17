Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNBI remained flat at $22.49 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

