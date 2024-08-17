Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.63. 165,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

