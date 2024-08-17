Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.43. 222,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 686,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

