PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $47,935,109. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 3,469,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

