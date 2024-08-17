PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320,464 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

