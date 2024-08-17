Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

