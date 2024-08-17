Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.65. 779,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.6968215 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.55.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.42 per share, with a total value of C$169,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,570 shares of company stock worth $551,795 and have sold 249,519 shares worth $3,772,841. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

