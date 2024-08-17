Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.0 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
