Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.0 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.