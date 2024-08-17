Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $17.75. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 801 shares.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

About Peoples Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

