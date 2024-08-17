Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.