PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.