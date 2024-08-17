PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.73. 2,832,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,453,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

