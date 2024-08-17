Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Sells $1,853,354.36 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

