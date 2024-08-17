Patrick Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $136.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.