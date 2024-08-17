Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Patria Investments worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Patria Investments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Patria Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.90. 405,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,544. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $700.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

