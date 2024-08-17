PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0606

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $846,311.01 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

