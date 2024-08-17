Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PK. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,418. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,826.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

