Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $345.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $334.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.09. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

