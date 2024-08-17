PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $421.74

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.74 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 388.60 ($4.96). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 397.80 ($5.08), with a volume of 346,899 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 440 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 550 ($7.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,468.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is currently 10,625.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

