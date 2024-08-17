Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

