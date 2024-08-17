P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 24,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 4,073,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,427,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,578,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PTSI. Stephens reduced their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.