Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 503,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

