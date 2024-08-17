Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 754,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

