Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,485.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

