Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 1,568,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

