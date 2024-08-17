Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.49. 2,330,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $221.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

