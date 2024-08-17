Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.35.
Origin Materials Trading Up 30.0 %
NASDAQ:ORGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,022. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143,000.00 and a beta of 0.92. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.58.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
