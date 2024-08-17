Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.35.

Origin Materials Trading Up 30.0 %

NASDAQ:ORGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,022. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143,000.00 and a beta of 0.92. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.58.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

