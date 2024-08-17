Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.28. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 120,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 320,495 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

