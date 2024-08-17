OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 0.9 %

OPGN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

