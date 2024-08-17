OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Insider Ki Won Yoon Sells 5,000 Shares

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares in the company, valued at $574,128.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 40,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $7,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

