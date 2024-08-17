OMG Network Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $29.78 million and $4.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

