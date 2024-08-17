Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) vs. Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Thryv has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $916.96 million 0.70 -$259.30 million ($7.52) -2.36 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Thryv and Oliveda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thryv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Thryv and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.75%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv -30.83% 2.17% 0.58% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thryv beats Oliveda International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. It also offers command center that enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, expandable, and customizable platform; and business center, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, appointment scheduling, estimate and invoice creation, payments, document management, social media content, and online review management. In addition, the company provides marketing center, a marketing and advertising platform for AutoID, enhanced online presence, omni-channel paid campaigns, and marketing tools; Thryv Add-ons provides AI-assisted website development, SEO tools, google business profile optimization, and Hub by Thryv; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

