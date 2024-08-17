Old Port Advisors Sells 665 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,842 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

