Old Port Advisors Sells 1,756 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $86.45. 749,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

