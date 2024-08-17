Old Port Advisors Makes New $200,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,590. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

